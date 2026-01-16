Reminder - Carrier Global (CARR) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/20/26, Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 2/9/26. As a percentage of CARR's recent stock price of $55.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CARR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CARR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CARR's low point in its 52 week range is $50.24 per share, with $81.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.07.

In Friday trading, Carrier Global Corp shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

