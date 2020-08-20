Reminder - Carpenter Technology (CRS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/24/20, Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 9/3/20. As a percentage of CRS's recent stock price of $20.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Carpenter Technology Corp. to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when CRS shares open for trading on 8/24/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRS's low point in its 52 week range is $13.60 per share, with $56.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.62.

In Thursday trading, Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently off about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.