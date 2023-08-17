Reminder - Carpenter Technology (CRS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/21/23, Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 9/7/23. As a percentage of CRS's recent stock price of $58.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.36% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRS's low point in its 52 week range is $31.02 per share, with $61.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.26.

In Thursday trading, Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

