Reminder - Cardinal Health (CAH) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/1/26, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5158, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of CAH's recent stock price of $236.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CAH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.87% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAH's low point in its 52 week range is $137.75 per share, with $240.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $238.68.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CAH makes up 55.76% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CAH).

In Tuesday trading, Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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Further CAH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.