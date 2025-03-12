Reminder - Capital Southwest (CSWC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/14/25, Capital Southwest Corporation (Symbol: CSWC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.58, payable on 3/31/25. As a percentage of CSWC's recent stock price of $22.30, this dividend works out to approximately 2.60%, so look for shares of Capital Southwest Corporation to trade 2.60% lower — all else being equal — when CSWC shares open for trading on 3/14/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CSWC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSWC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSWC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.68 per share, with $27.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.33.

In Wednesday trading, Capital Southwest Corporation shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

