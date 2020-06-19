Reminder - Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/23/20, Cabot Microelectronics Corp (Symbol: CCMP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.44, payable on 7/31/20. As a percentage of CCMP's recent stock price of $140.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CCMP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.25% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCMP's low point in its 52 week range is $85.262 per share, with $169.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.20.

In Friday trading, Cabot Microelectronics Corp shares are currently down about 2% on the day.

