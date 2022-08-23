Reminder - Cabot Corp. (CBT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/25/22, Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.37, payable on 9/9/22. As a percentage of CBT's recent stock price of $72.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Cabot Corp. to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when CBT shares open for trading on 8/25/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CBT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBT's low point in its 52 week range is $47.59 per share, with $78.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.97.

In Tuesday trading, Cabot Corp. shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.