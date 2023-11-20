Reminder - Cabot (CBT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/23, Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 12/8/23. As a percentage of CBT's recent stock price of $77.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Cabot Corp. to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when CBT shares open for trading on 11/22/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CBT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CBT's low point in its 52 week range is $63.73 per share, with $83.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.79.
In Monday trading, Cabot Corp. shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IHAK
Dollar Tree market cap history
Institutional Holders of DBLE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.