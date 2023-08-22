Reminder - Cabot (CBT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/24/23, Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 9/8/23. As a percentage of CBT's recent stock price of $69.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Cabot Corp. to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when CBT shares open for trading on 8/24/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CBT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBT's low point in its 52 week range is $60.50 per share, with $83.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.00.

In Tuesday trading, Cabot Corp. shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

