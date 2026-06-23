Reminder - BRT Apartments (BRT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/25/26, BRT Apartments Corp (Symbol: BRT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 7/9/26. As a percentage of BRT's recent stock price of $14.89, this dividend works out to approximately 1.68%, so look for shares of BRT Apartments Corp to trade 1.68% lower — all else being equal — when BRT shares open for trading on 6/25/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BRT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRT's low point in its 52 week range is $13.178 per share, with $16.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.00.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BRT makes up 2.11% of the ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (Symbol: RDOG) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding BRT).

In Tuesday trading, BRT Apartments Corp shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further BRT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.