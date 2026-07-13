Markets

Reminder: Brookfield Renewable Partners'Preference Shares, Series 6 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

July 13, 2026 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 7/15/26, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of BRF.PRF's recent share price of $22.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of BRF.PRF to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when BRF.PRF shares open for trading on 7/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.49%.

As of last close, BRF.PRF was trading at a 8.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRF shares, versus BEP.UN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6:

BRF.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are trading flat.

Further BRF.PRF.CA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> Warren Buffett Bank Stocks-> Top Stocks Held By Prem Watsa-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.