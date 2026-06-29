Reminder - BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, BrightSpire Capital Inc (Symbol: BRSP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of BRSP's recent stock price of $5.47, this dividend works out to approximately 2.93%, so look for shares of BrightSpire Capital Inc to trade 2.93% lower — all else being equal — when BRSP shares open for trading on 6/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BRSP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRSP's low point in its 52 week range is $4.84 per share, with $6.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.51.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BRSP makes up 1.70% of the Vaneck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding BRSP).

In Monday trading, BrightSpire Capital Inc shares are currently off about 1.3% on the day.

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Further BRSP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.