Reminder: Braemar Hotels & Resorts' Series D Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 3/31/26, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5156, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of BHR.PRD's recent share price of $16.42, this dividend works out to approximately 3.14%, so look for shares of BHR.PRD to trade 3.14% lower — all else being equal — when BHR.PRD shares open for trading on 3/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 12.25%, which compares to an average yield of 11.21% in the "Travel & Entertainment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of BHR.PRD shares, versus BHR:

Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5156 on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: BHR) makes up 2.78% of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (SCAP) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BHR).

In Friday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) is currently off about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are down about 1.1%.

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