Reminder: Braemar Hotels & Resorts' Series D Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5156 on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: BHR) makes up 2.78% of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (SCAP) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BHR).
In Friday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) is currently off about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are down about 1.1%.
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