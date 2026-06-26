Reminder: Braemar Hotels & Resorts' Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3438 on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: BHR) makes up 2.35% of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (SCAP) which is trading higher by about 0.4% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BHR).
In Friday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are up about 0.3%.
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