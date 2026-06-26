Markets
BHR.PRB

Reminder: Braemar Hotels & Resorts' Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

June 26, 2026 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 6/30/26, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3438, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of BHR.PRB's recent share price of $14.09, this dividend works out to approximately 2.44%, so look for shares of BHR.PRB to trade 2.44% lower — all else being equal — when BHR.PRB shares open for trading on 6/30/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.65%, which compares to an average yield of 5.38% in the "Travel & Entertainment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHR.PRB shares, versus BHR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3438 on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

BHR.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: BHR) makes up 2.35% of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (SCAP) which is trading higher by about 0.4% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BHR).

In Friday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are up about 0.3%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further BHR.PRB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like-> Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends-> Top Stocks Held By Paul Singer-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BHR.PRB
BHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.