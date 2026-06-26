Reminder: Braemar Hotels & Resorts' Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 6/30/26, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3438, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of BHR.PRB's recent share price of $14.09, this dividend works out to approximately 2.44%, so look for shares of BHR.PRB to trade 2.44% lower — all else being equal — when BHR.PRB shares open for trading on 6/30/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.65%, which compares to an average yield of 5.38% in the "Travel & Entertainment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of BHR.PRB shares, versus BHR:

Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3438 on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: BHR) makes up 2.35% of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (SCAP) which is trading higher by about 0.4% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BHR).

In Friday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are up about 0.3%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further BHR.PRB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.