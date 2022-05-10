Reminder - BP Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/22, BP PLC (Symbol: BP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3276, payable on 6/24/22. As a percentage of BP's recent stock price of $30.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of BP PLC to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when BP shares open for trading on 5/12/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.64 per share, with $34.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.01.

In Tuesday trading, BP PLC shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.