Reminder - Booking Holdings (BKNG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/5/26, Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.42, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of BKNG's recent stock price of $168.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BKNG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKNG's low point in its 52 week range is $150.14 per share, with $233.5765 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.78.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BKNG makes up 4.49% of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (Symbol: BUL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding BKNG).

In Thursday trading, Booking Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.

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Further BKNG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.