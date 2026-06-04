Reminder - Booking Holdings (BKNG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BKNG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BKNG's low point in its 52 week range is $150.14 per share, with $233.5765 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.78.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BKNG makes up 4.49% of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (Symbol: BUL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding BKNG).
In Thursday trading, Booking Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further BKNG Research:
- BKNG shares outstanding history
- Funds Holding BKNG
- Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.