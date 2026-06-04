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BKNG

Reminder - Booking Holdings (BKNG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

June 04, 2026 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/5/26, Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.42, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of BKNG's recent stock price of $168.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

BKNG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BKNG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Booking Holdings Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BKNG's low point in its 52 week range is $150.14 per share, with $233.5765 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.78.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BKNG makes up 4.49% of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (Symbol: BUL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding BKNG).

In Thursday trading, Booking Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further BKNG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BKNG shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding BKNG-> Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg-> More articles by this source->

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BUL

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