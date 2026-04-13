Reminder - BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/15/26, BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (Symbol: BHV) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0455, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of BHV's recent stock price of $10.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BHV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHV's low point in its 52 week range is $9.96 per share, with $11.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.82.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

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