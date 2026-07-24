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Reminder - BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

July 24, 2026 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/27/26, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (Symbol: BNY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.63, payable on 8/7/26. As a percentage of BNY's recent stock price of $159.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

BNY+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BNY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BNY's low point in its 52 week range is $98.40 per share, with $163.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.88.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BNY makes up 4.43% of the First Eagle US Equity ETF (Symbol: USFE) which is trading lower by about 1.4% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BNY).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to BNY, which trades under the symbol BNY.PRK — more info ».

In Friday trading, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further BNY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of BNY-> Bank of New York Mellon Earnings History-> Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins-> More articles by this source->

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