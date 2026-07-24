Reminder - BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/27/26, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (Symbol: BNY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.63, payable on 8/7/26. As a percentage of BNY's recent stock price of $159.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BNY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNY's low point in its 52 week range is $98.40 per share, with $163.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.88.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BNY makes up 4.43% of the First Eagle US Equity ETF (Symbol: USFE) which is trading lower by about 1.4% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BNY).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to BNY, which trades under the symbol BNY.PRK — more info ».

In Friday trading, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further BNY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.