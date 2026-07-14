Reminder - BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/15/26, BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (Symbol: MYI) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0555, payable on 8/3/26. As a percentage of MYI's recent stock price of $11.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MYI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.20 per share, with $11.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further MYI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.