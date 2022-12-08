Reminder - Best Buy (BBY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/22, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.88, payable on 1/3/23. As a percentage of BBY's recent stock price of $82.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of Best Buy Inc to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when BBY shares open for trading on 12/12/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BBY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBY's low point in its 52 week range is $60.785 per share, with $112.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.87.

In Thursday trading, Best Buy Inc shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

