Reminder - Berkley (WRB) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/23/22, Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 10/3/22. As a percentage of WRB's recent stock price of $66.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WRB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRB's low point in its 52 week range is $60.89 per share, with $99.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.71.

In Wednesday trading, Berkley Corp shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

