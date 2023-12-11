Reminder - Belden (BDC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/23, Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 1/9/24. As a percentage of BDC's recent stock price of $72.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BDC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDC's low point in its 52 week range is $60.545 per share, with $99.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.76.

In Monday trading, Belden Inc shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

