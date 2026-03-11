Reminder - Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/13/26, Barrett Business Services, Inc. (Symbol: BBSI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 3/27/26. As a percentage of BBSI's recent stock price of $27.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BBSI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBSI's low point in its 52 week range is $25.3341 per share, with $49.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.43.

In Wednesday trading, Barrett Business Services, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

