Reminder - Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/20/23, Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.37, payable on 2/3/23. As a percentage of BK's recent stock price of $49.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when BK shares open for trading on 1/20/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BK's low point in its 52 week range is $36.22 per share, with $64.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.72.
In Wednesday trading, Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.
