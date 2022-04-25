Reminder - Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/27/22, Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 5/11/22. As a percentage of BK's recent stock price of $43.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when BK shares open for trading on 4/27/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BK's low point in its 52 week range is $43.29 per share, with $64.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.56.

In Monday trading, Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are currently down about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.