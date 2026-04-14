Reminder: Bank of Hawaii's Preferred Stock, Series A Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for BOH.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2735 on Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH) makes up 1.54% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (DGRS) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding BOH).
In Tuesday trading, Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BOH.PRA) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BOH) are down about 0.2%.
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