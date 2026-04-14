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BOH.PRA

Reminder: Bank of Hawaii's Preferred Stock, Series A Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

April 14, 2026 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 4/16/26, Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BOH.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2735, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of BOH.PRA's recent share price of $16.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.65%, so look for shares of BOH.PRA to trade 1.65% lower — all else being equal — when BOH.PRA shares open for trading on 4/16/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.64%, which compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOH.PRA shares, versus BOH:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BOH.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2735 on Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

BOH.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH) makes up 1.54% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (DGRS) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding BOH).

In Tuesday trading, Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BOH.PRA) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BOH) are down about 0.2%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CCRN
 Closed End Fund Basics

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CCRN-> Closed End Fund Basics-> More articles by this source->

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