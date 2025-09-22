Reminder - Bank First (BFC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/24/25, Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 10/8/25. As a percentage of BFC's recent stock price of $127.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BFC's low point in its 52 week range is $85.93 per share, with $132.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.55.

In Monday trading, Bank First Corp shares are currently down about 1.5% on the day.

