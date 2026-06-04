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Reminder - Bank of America (BAC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

June 04, 2026 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/5/26, Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 6/26/26. As a percentage of BAC's recent stock price of $53.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Bank of America Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when BAC shares open for trading on 6/5/26.

BAC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BAC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Bank of America Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BAC's low point in its 52 week range is $43.6649 per share, with $57.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.52.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BAC makes up 7.98% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO) which is trading up by about 2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding BAC).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 40 series of preferred stock that are senior to BAC — find out what they are ».

In Thursday trading, Bank of America Corp shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further BAC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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