Reminder - Bank of America (BAC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/5/26, Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 6/26/26. As a percentage of BAC's recent stock price of $53.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Bank of America Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when BAC shares open for trading on 6/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BAC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAC's low point in its 52 week range is $43.6649 per share, with $57.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.52.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BAC makes up 7.98% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO) which is trading up by about 2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding BAC).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 40 series of preferred stock that are senior to BAC — find out what they are ».

In Thursday trading, Bank of America Corp shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further BAC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.