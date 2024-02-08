Reminder - Baker Hughes (BKR) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/12/24, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.21, payable on 2/23/24. As a percentage of BKR's recent stock price of $29.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Baker Hughes Company to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when BKR shares open for trading on 2/12/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BKR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKR's low point in its 52 week range is $26.12 per share, with $37.575 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.16.

In Thursday trading, Baker Hughes Company shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.

Also see:

