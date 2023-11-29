Reminder - B2Gold (BTG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/23, B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.04, payable on 12/18/23. As a percentage of BTG's recent stock price of $3.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of B2Gold Corp to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when BTG shares open for trading on 12/1/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BTG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BTG's low point in its 52 week range is $2.77 per share, with $4.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.34.
In Wednesday trading, B2Gold Corp shares are currently up about 6.4% on the day.
