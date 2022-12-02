Reminder - Avery Dennison (AVY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 12/21/22. As a percentage of AVY's recent stock price of $191.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AVY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.57% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVY's low point in its 52 week range is $151.62 per share, with $219.4133 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.47.

In Friday trading, Avery Dennison Corp shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

