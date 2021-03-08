Reminder - Astec Industries (ASTE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/21, Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.11, payable on 3/30/21. As a percentage of ASTE's recent stock price of $72.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ASTE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASTE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.17 per share, with $74.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.58.

In Monday trading, Astec Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

