Reminder - Ares Capital (ARCC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.48, payable on 9/29/23. As a percentage of ARCC's recent stock price of $19.66, this dividend works out to approximately 2.44%, so look for shares of Ares Capital Corporation to trade 2.44% lower — all else being equal — when ARCC shares open for trading on 9/14/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ARCC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.5312 per share, with $20.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.68.
In Tuesday trading, Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.
