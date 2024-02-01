Reminder - Archrock (AROC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/5/24, Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.165, payable on 2/13/24. As a percentage of AROC's recent stock price of $16.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Archrock Inc to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when AROC shares open for trading on 2/5/24.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AROC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AROC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AROC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.781 per share, with $16.855 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.45.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Archrock Inc shares are currently off about 2.6% on the day.
Also see: CTCM Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PRGO
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AYN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.