Reminder - Apache (APA) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/21/20, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.025, payable on 8/21/20. As a percentage of APA's recent stock price of $13.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APA's low point in its 52 week range is $3.80 per share, with $33.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.90.

In Friday trading, Apache Corp shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

