Reminder - APA Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/22/24, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 8/22/24. As a percentage of APA's recent stock price of $32.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of APA Corp to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when APA shares open for trading on 7/22/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APA's low point in its 52 week range is $27.17 per share, with $46.145 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.33.

In Thursday trading, APA Corp shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

