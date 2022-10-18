Reminder - APA Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/20/22, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 11/22/22. As a percentage of APA's recent stock price of $40.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of APA Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when APA shares open for trading on 10/20/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APA's low point in its 52 week range is $22.94 per share, with $51.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.79.

In Tuesday trading, APA Corp shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

