Reminder - Antero Midstream (AM) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/23/25, Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.225, payable on 5/7/25. As a percentage of AM's recent stock price of $17.18, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of Antero Midstream Corp to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when AM shares open for trading on 4/23/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AM's low point in its 52 week range is $13.12 per share, with $18.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.85.

In Monday trading, Antero Midstream Corp shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

