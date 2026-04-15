Reminder - Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Trust (FINS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/16/26, Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust C (Symbol: FINS) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.115, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of FINS's recent stock price of $12.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust C to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when FINS shares open for trading on 4/16/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FINS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FINS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FINS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.38 per share, with $13.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.93.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust C is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust C shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.