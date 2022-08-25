Reminder - Analog Devices (ADI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/22, Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.76, payable on 9/8/22. As a percentage of ADI's recent stock price of $164.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ADI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADI's low point in its 52 week range is $138.50 per share, with $191.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $164.85.

In Thursday trading, Analog Devices Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

