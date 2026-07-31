Reminder - Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AMP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.25% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMP's low point in its 52 week range is $422.37 per share, with $553.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $547.77.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AMP makes up 5.06% of the Castellan Targeted Income ETF (Symbol: CTIF) which is trading higher by about 0.6% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding AMP).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to AMP, which trades under the symbol AMP.PRA — more info ».
In Friday trading, Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further AMP Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.