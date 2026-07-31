Reminder - Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/3/26, Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.70, payable on 8/21/26. As a percentage of AMP's recent stock price of $543.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AMP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.25% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMP's low point in its 52 week range is $422.37 per share, with $553.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $547.77.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AMP makes up 5.06% of the Castellan Targeted Income ETF (Symbol: CTIF) which is trading higher by about 0.6% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding AMP).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to AMP, which trades under the symbol AMP.PRA — more info ».

In Friday trading, Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further AMP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.