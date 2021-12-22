Reminder - American Tower (AMT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/23/21, American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.39, payable on 1/14/22. As a percentage of AMT's recent stock price of $278.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AMT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMT's low point in its 52 week range is $197.50 per share, with $303.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $278.99.

In Wednesday trading, American Tower Corp shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

