Reminder - Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/18/26, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of ALSN's recent stock price of $120.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ALSN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALSN's low point in its 52 week range is $76.01 per share, with $137.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.03.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ALSN makes up 5.13% of the AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (Symbol: CWS) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding ALSN).

In Friday trading, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 1.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.