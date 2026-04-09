Reminder - AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/13/26, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (Symbol: NCZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.12, payable on 4/29/26. As a percentage of NCZ's recent stock price of $14.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when NCZ shares open for trading on 4/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NCZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.90% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NCZ's low point in its 52 week range is $10.7001 per share, with $14.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.60.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to NCZ, which trades under the symbol NCZ.PRA — more info ».

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.