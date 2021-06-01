Reminder - AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/21, AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (Symbol: AWF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0655, payable on 6/18/21. As a percentage of AWF's recent stock price of $12.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when AWF shares open for trading on 6/3/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AWF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWF's low point in its 52 week range is $10.06 per share, with $12.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.18.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

