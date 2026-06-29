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Reminder - Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

June 29, 2026 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/26, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.72, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of ARE's recent stock price of $54.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when ARE shares open for trading on 6/30/26.

ARE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ARE's low point in its 52 week range is $39.41 per share, with $88.236 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.11.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ARE makes up 45.05% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding ARE).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to ARE — find out what they are ».

In Monday trading, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are currently down about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further ARE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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