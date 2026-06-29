Reminder - Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.72, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of ARE's recent stock price of $54.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when ARE shares open for trading on 6/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARE's low point in its 52 week range is $39.41 per share, with $88.236 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.11.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ARE makes up 45.05% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding ARE).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to ARE — find out what they are ».

In Monday trading, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are currently down about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further ARE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.