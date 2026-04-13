Reminder - Alamo Group (ALG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/15/26, Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 4/29/26. As a percentage of ALG's recent stock price of $177.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ALG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALG's low point in its 52 week range is $156.295 per share, with $233.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $175.95.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ALG makes up 1.72% of the Argent Focused Small Cap ETF (Symbol: ALIL) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding ALG).

In Monday trading, Alamo Group, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.