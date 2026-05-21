Reminder - Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/22/26, Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 6/5/26. As a percentage of AEIS's recent stock price of $311.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AEIS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEIS's low point in its 52 week range is $112.25 per share, with $397.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $314.94.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AEIS makes up 3.69% of the Harbor SMID Cap Value ETF (Symbol: EPSV) which is trading higher by about 1.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding AEIS).

In Thursday trading, Advanced Energy Industries Inc shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.