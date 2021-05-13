Reminder - Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/21, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (Symbol: ADX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 6/1/21. As a percentage of ADX's recent stock price of $18.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ADX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.4486 per share, with $19.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.67.

In Thursday trading, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

