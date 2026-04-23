Reminder - Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ADX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ADX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.7676 per share, with $24.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.56.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.
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EDNC YTD Return
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.