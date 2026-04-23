Reminder - Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/27/26, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (Symbol: ADX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.48, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of ADX's recent stock price of $24.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.96%, so look for shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc to trade 1.96% lower — all else being equal — when ADX shares open for trading on 4/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ADX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.7676 per share, with $24.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.56.

In Thursday trading, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.